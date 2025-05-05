Former Seahawk Devin Bush accused of assault in suburban Pittsburgh

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush is facing charges of simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident Sunday at his home in Sewickley, a suburb northwest of Pittsburgh, according to police.

Officers with the Bell Acres Borough Police Department responded to a 911 call from a woman who identified herself as Bush’s girlfriend.

She told police that Bush assaulted her during an argument, took her car keys, and smashed her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

The incident allegedly began with a dispute over a friend of Bush’s and a mess in the kitchen, according to charging documents.

Police said the woman began recording Bush with her phone when he became increasingly aggressive. She told officers he then chased her through the house and pinned her against a massage table.

Bush allegedly used his full body weight to restrain her and take the phone, officers wrote in the report.

Bush, 26, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. No injuries were detailed in the court filings.

Bush, a former first-round NFL draft pick, spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Seattle Seahawks before signing with the Browns in 2023.

He has not commented publicly, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

As of Monday, court records did not list a defense attorney for Bush.

A spokesperson for the Browns told The Associated Press in a text message that the organization is “aware and gathering more information.”

