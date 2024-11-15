Marysville Police Officer’s Association marks another successful coat drive

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Officer’s Association is celebrating another successful year of bringing comfort to families in need.

On Nov. 9, officers from the Marysville Police Department set up in front of Kohl and Ross with hopes of collecting coats as part of their annual Coat Drive.

Rain or shine, the officers showed up in force and brought along some of their coolest police vehicles.

Marysville Police Officer’s Association Coat Drive (Marysville Police Department)

This year the department collected 150 coats and 50 pairs of gloves that will go to local children and teenagers.

All the items collected were in support of the Marysville Community Food Bank toy store.

“Thank you, Marysville, for making a difference and helping us spread warmth throughout the community!” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Marysville Police Officer’s Association Coat Drive (Marysville Police Department)





©2024 Cox Media Group