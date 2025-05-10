Juvenile arrested after alleged stabbing at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Kamiak High School, the Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) posted on Facebook.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the school but learned that the stabbing had happened 45 minutes before officers or school officials were notified, MPD said.

A juvenile suspect was arrested and booked into the Denny Juvenile Detention Center, charged with assault, according to police.

MPD says the victim was taken to the hospital by a friend and is fully cooperating with officers.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to students or the public.

The Mukilteo Police Department asks for any information in this incident to contact them at 425-328-6512.

©2025 Cox Media Group