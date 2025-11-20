Suspect tries to fool from police by running into Ballard thrift store and changing clothes

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 31-year-old man tried to run from police in a stolen truck on November 18.

At around 2 p.m., officers with an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) were alerted to a stolen Ford F-150 in Northgate.

King County Sheriff’s Helicopter Guardian One responded to the call and started to track the pickup driving recklessly through a neighborhood.

A passenger jumped out on foot and was taken into custody while the driver continued.

Guardian One tracked the pickup to a Goodwill in Ballard, where the driver parked and ran into the store, trying to change clothes and evade police, SPD said.

Seattle police arrested the man with the help of store employees and officers recovered 25.9 grams of fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also recovered the stolen truck and found a lock pick kit and other tools used to steal cars, according to SPD.

He was booked into the King County Jail, facing counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, and possession with intent to distribute.

