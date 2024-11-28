Man slams into North Bend pet groomer; no injuries reported

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A man slammed into a local pet grooming business in North Bend Wednesday evening after he thought he pressed the brake instead of gas, according to a spokeswoman with the Snoqualmie Police Department.

Melinda Black, a spokeswoman with the Snoqualmie Police Department, said a man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake when he accidentally crashed into Mt Si Pet Salon, a pet groomer that serves the Mount Si Village area. The incident happened Wednesday evening when the man crashed into the building at 430 Main Avenue South. The man was going about 5 mph.

Black said there were no reported injuries as a result of the accident.

The daughter of the owner quickly created a GoFundMe Wednesday and sought help after this accident.

“She’s the proud owner of a dog grooming business, and she’s truly incredible at what she does. She’s not just talented⎼she’s the most selfless, hard-working person I know. She pours so much love and care into everything, and she deserves nothing but the best. Sadly, a terrible accident happened recently⎼a car crashed into the front of her building, and now she can’t operate her business. It’s been a huge blow, and as her daughter, I’m heartbroken seeing her go through this. That’s why I’m turning to you. I’m asking anyone who can help, whether it’s a small donation or anything you can offer, to help us raise money for the repairs she desperately needs.”

The business raised about $415 so far. The goal is to raise about $15,000.

To donate to the business GoFundMe, click here.





