Man shot in South Seattle encampment three weeks ago has died

SEATTLE — A man shot, on May 17, in a South Seattle encampment underneath Interstate 5 has died.

The 61-year-old man was shot in the chest near the 3300 block of Airport Way South.

When police arrived they immediately provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

On June 5, the victim dies from his wounds.

No suspect has been arrested and Seattle Detectives have taken over the case.

Detectives ask to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

