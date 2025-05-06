Did you see the mysterious green fireball in the sky? What was it?

Did you see a green fireball soaring across the sky this weekend? You’re not alone.

The American Meteor Society says it received 112 reports from several states, including Washington.

Others reported seeing it in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming.

The reports all came in between Saturday and Sunday.

A man in Salt Lake City captured the green orb on his car’s dash camera. He was headed northbound on I-15 at the time:

“We were lucky enough to witness and capture on our dashcam this beautiful green fireball,” he captioned the YouTube video.

Another person captured the mysterious orb on a home surveillance camera on their porch in Wyoming. If you watch carefully, you can see it in the distance:

So, what is it? According to NASA, it may have been part of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaks in early May. NASA says the meteors come from leftover comet particles from broken asteroids.

When comets come around the Sun, they leave a dusty trail behind them. Every year, Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere. When that happens, NASA says they disintegrate and create fiery and colorful streaks in our sky.

©2025 Cox Media Group