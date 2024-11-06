Man shot and killed outside Shoreline affordable housing complex

SHORELINE, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shoreline early Wednesday.

At 4:15 a.m., Shoreline Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting at 19806 Aurora Avenue North, according to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) spokesperson Brandyn Hull.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the parking lot of Saint Margaret’s Place.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the City of Shoreline, the complex is affordable housing for single adults who are at risk of becoming homeless or are transitioning out of homelessness.

The building opened to tenants in November 2023.

Shoreline contracts with KCSO for its police services.













Our Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate and that is all the information available at this time.





