Man sentenced in attack on Olympic Discovery Trail

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a man has been sentenced for attacking another man with a metal pipe on the Olympic Discovery Trail in Sequim.

44-year-old Alexander K. Bees was sentenced to 12.75 months of confinement under a prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, followed by 12.75 months of community supervision, CCSO said.

On May 21, 2025, deputies responded to reports of an assault on the trail close to Highway 101 and West Sequim Bay Road, where Bees attacked a 43-year-old man from Port Angeles.

The victim reported seeing Bees run toward him while yelling to get out of the way, then hit him on the left forearm and shoulder with a thin metal pipe, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later found Bees in a suspicious vehicle parked .7 miles away from the scene of the attack.

Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.

Bees was arrested on June 2 for third-degree assault and officials say he has a lengthy criminal record, including theft, assault, witness tampering, and Malicious mischief

©2025 Cox Media Group