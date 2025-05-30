Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Port Angeles robbery

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a Port Angeles robbery.

Back in March of 2024, a fumbling armed robber at a Port Angeles Dollar Tree store dropped bullets as he threatened employees.

Clallam County deputies report he was in disguise, waving around what looked to be a semi-automatic handgun before pointing it at two employees, threatening to shoot them if they didn’t give him money.

As he made the threats, he fumbled the gun, which caused two 9mm bullets to fall to the floor, according to deputies. He then told a clerk to sit down while a manager opened the safe and gave him $1,894 in cash, before speeding off in a car.

Almost a year later, in February of 2025, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Justin J. Radisich with the help of surveillance and DNA evidence.

Just two days later, the Bellingham Bike Patrol found and arrested Radisich. He was then booked into the Clallam County Jail on a $100K bond.

Finally, on May 29, 2025, Radisich was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm enhancement. His sentence includes 120 months for the robbery charges, an additional 60 months for the firearm enhancement, and 18 months of community custody.

“Justice has been served, and we thank everyone who contributed to the investigation,” wrote the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

