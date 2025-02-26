Man in disguise robs Port Angeles Dollar Tree, sheriff’s office says

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says two employees at a Dollar Tree in Port Angeles were held up at gunpoint by a man wearing a disguise and now they’re trying to find him.

The department says the man threatened the workers, ordered one to empty the store safe, and stole around $1,900.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Justin J. Radisich with the help of surveillance and DNA evidence.

After grabbing the cash, they say Radisich drove away in a stolen car that he took before robbing the store.

Deputies say Radisich ditched the vehicle at a nearby business, stole a jacket, and ran off.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for 1st degree robbery but Radisich has not been caught.

For any information related to this case, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at 360-417-2262.









