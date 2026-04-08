Man killed in stabbing outside Kent bar

KENT, Wash. — One person was stabbed to death near a bar in Kent last night.
According to Kent PD, the stabbing happened around midnight.
One man was killed, police confirmed.
As of 7 a.m. the next morning, no suspects were in custody.
The stabbing happened near the Meeker Street Bar and Grill.
Just hours earlier, two men were shot to death at a home nearby.
Police say the two incidents are not connected.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
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