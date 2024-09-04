Man found slumped over wheel of parked car in Silverdale arrested on drug charges

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A Poulsbo man was arrested on drug charges after he was found unconscious and slumped over the wheel of a car in Silverdale.

The suspect, 34-year-old Brian Ruck, was arrested on Sunday.

Kitsap County deputies responded for a welfare check when Ruck was seen inside a car parked in a carwash parking lot in the 9500 block of Ridgetop Boulevard Northwest.

Deputies said while Ruck was being arrested, he tried to run away but tripped and was quickly taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found:

119.6 grams of methamphetamine

36 fentanyl pills

More than 5 grams of powdered fentanyl

10.05 grams of black tar heroin

A green “Teletubby”-style methamphetamine pipe

Two electronic scales

$1,300 in cash

He was charged on Tuesday with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine and first-degree driving with a revoked license.

His bail was set at $50,000.

