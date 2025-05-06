People waiting 2+ hours in line at DOL to get REAL ID before Wednesday’s deadline

Anyone who is looking to fly domestically or enter a federal building in the United States must have a REAL ID compliant form of identification by May 7. — People across the Puget Sound are waiting hours in line at their local Department of Licensing (DOL) to get a REAL ID before Wednesday’s deadline.

REAL ID is a federal law, not an actual piece of identification marked as such.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

In the top right corner of your Washington State driver’s license, it will indicate whether your identification will be accepted. If your license says “federal limits apply,” then you will either need to update it to an Enhanced Driver’s License or use another form of accepted ID to fly domestically.

However, on Tuesday, Kristi Noem, the head of Homeland Security, said travelers who are not REAL ID compliant by Wednesday’s deadline will still be able to fly, but should be prepared for extra scrutiny, the Associated Press reports.

Those who do not have an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step,” Noem said.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

