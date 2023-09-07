Man found dead after shots fired in South Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the South Park neighborhood as a homicide.

It happened near 12th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street.

Investigators say it was around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when someone called 911 about hearing shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

At 5 a.m., the body remained at the scene as homicide detectives and the Seattle Police Department Crime Scene Investigation unit collected evidence.

Police blocked off South Cloverdale between 12th and 14th avenues.

Earlier, KIRO 7 reporter Briseida Holguin saw police talking to a man. She asked the SPD spokesperson if he was somehow involved.

“Police are determining whether or not he is involved and the circumstances of why he’s in the area, but I don’t have that information yet,” said SPD spokesperson Judinna Gulpan.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

