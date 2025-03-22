Man falls 15 feet off barge onto walkway near Fremont

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after falling 15 feet from a barge onto a walkway near the shore of the Salmon Bay Waterway on Saturday, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

Crews conducted a rope rescue near Fremont off of North West Bowdoin Place using a basket to bring the man back to surface level.

A fireboat was also deployed as the man fell close to the water, SFD said.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

400 block of NW Bowdoin Pl: Crews are working to rescue an adult male who fell approximately 15 feet. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 22, 2025

