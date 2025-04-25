Man charged with murdering Seattle dog walker found not competent to stand trial

SEATTLE — The man accused of murdering an 80-year-old dog walker last summer has been found no longer competent to stand trial.

Today, a judge in King County Superior Court decided that 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes will go back to Western State Hospital to undergo another 90-day mental competency restoration.

Haynes is charged with murder, assault, and animal cruelty for the carjacking death of 80-year-old dog walker, Ruth Dalton, on August 20, 2024.

He was found competent to stand trial in late December after his first 90-day stay at Western State.

Haynes is facing life in prison.

