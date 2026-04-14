Man charged in Kent double homicide shooting

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says a 34-year-old man has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing two people in Kent on April 7.

DeAngelo Cyrus Lynch was charged on Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of assault and domestic violence, according to court documents.

At around 10:20 p.m., on April 7, Kent police responded near Southeast 210th Place and 120th Place Southeast to reports of a shooting.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kent Police.

Documents say that Lynch was at his home and allegedly opened fire on two men who were invited to the home by a housemate.

He told investigators that he thought the two men were there to cause trouble, but denied shooting them, according to court documents.

Prosecutors wrote that Lynch is from Virginia and has been in Washington for a short period of time with prior criminal history, including assault and battery of a family member, DUI, and other convictions.

His next court appearance is on April 16.

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