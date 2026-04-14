Everett family stabbed in own home, daughter puts attacker in chokehold

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says an Everett family was attacked in their own home on Monday morning.

A mother and daughter are in critical condition — their lives likely saved by one of their daughters.

It happened on 113th Street SW in Everett and Snohomish County Sheriff’s investigators say a 20-year-old man showed up at the family’s townhome around 9 a.m.

“He came and knocked on the door and one of them opened the door and at that time he forced his way in,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

Investigators say the man went on a rampage, stabbing a 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter.

But a 22-year-old daughter managed to fight the guy off and put him in a chokehold until deputies arrived.

“Absolutely courageous of the 22-year-old – her actions potentially save the lives of her family members and herself,” said O’Keefe.

The mother and 18-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the family knows the suspect.

Gabriel Hardwick told KIRO 7 he’s in a relationship with the 18-year-old and once had a friendship with the suspect.

“He was my buddy – I was the one that brought him in the group, I’ve known him for three years,” said Hardwick.

The motive for the attack is unclear but Hardwick believes the suspect was dealing with mental health issues.

“He just kind of went off the deep end – he started saying he was hearing things. Honestly, I think he was coming here for me,” said Hardwick.

The suspect is now in jail, held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

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