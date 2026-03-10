‘Potential to cause devastating harm’: DEA executes largest drug seizure in eastern WA history

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the largest drug seizure in eastern Washington history last week.

On March 3, the DEA executed federal search warrants at multiple locations in the Tri-Cities that led to a massive amount of drugs and cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced via a news release.

The search warrants were based on an ongoing drug trafficking investigation into Amador Sanchez and his co-conspirators.

Law enforcement discovered Sanchez used multiple residences, including at least one residence in each of the Tri-Cities, to hide his illegal activities.

The attorney’s office noted Sanchez was on federal supervised release stemming from a previous federal drug trafficking conviction.

Hundreds of pounds of drugs seized in eastern WA bust

Through the search warrants, authorities seized around 200 pounds of methamphetamine, about 164 pounds of powdered fentanyl, and more than 5 pounds of cocaine. Law enforcement also seized approximately $2 million in cash and 16 guns.

“This momentous drug seizure reflects the tireless work of our law enforcement partners to protect our communities,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano stated in the release. “The enormous quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in this case had the potential to cause devastating harm across our region.”

Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division, noted the historic seizure marks progress toward a fentanyl free America.

“The extraordinary amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine removed from the Tri-Cities area would have devastated families and communities,” Saccone stated. “Through strong enforcement, strategic partnerships, and increased public awareness, DEA remains unwavering in its commitment to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain and save American lives.”

The attorney’s office noted the charges in the indictment are accusations, not evidence of guilt, but that indictments are expected to be presented to a federal grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing.

