Man arrested in Kent found with sawed-off shotgun in car, police say

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says officers arrested a 58-year-old man on Sunday night, found with a sawed-off Winchester 12-gauge shotgun next to his driver’s seat after a traffic stop.

At around 9 p.m., an officer saw a Honda Odyssey minivan run a red light at Southeast 192nd Street and 140 Avenue Southeast.

KPD says the officer noticed the driver was speeding and acting erratically.

After pulling over, the man claimed he was having a medical emergency, which was why he was speeding, according to a release from Kent Police.

The officer saw a woman unconscious in the passenger seat and she did not respond to attempts to wake her.

As the suspect got out of the car, officers saw a shotgun inside with a sawed-off barrel, which is illegal in Washington, KPD said.

He claimed the firearm wasn’t his, but police found shotgun shells in his pocket, according to police.

The man was booked facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun while the female passenger was brought to a local hospital, KPD said.

