Man arrested for allegedly assaulting two ‘bikini baristas’ in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two ‘bikini baristas’ in two separate instances at coffee stands along Evergreen Way.

The man was arrested on Friday without incident after being identified by members of the public, Everett Police Department (EPD) posted on Facebook.

The first incident happened on April 6, where EPD says he allegedly went inside one coffee stand and tried to assault an employee, but she was able to fend him off.

A few days later on April 9, he is alleged of assaulting another employee at a different ‘bikini barista’ stand.

The man was booked in the Snohomish County Jail with charges ranging from burglary, assault with sexual motivation, and tresspassing.

