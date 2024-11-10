Man arrested after crashing stolen car during police chase in Des Moines, Washington

DES MOINES, Wash. — Officers with the Des Moines Police Department in Washington arrested a man after he crashed a stolen car near a local intersection Saturday morning as the result of an attempted traffic stop.

According to a post on Facebook from the department, officers spotted a stolen car and tried to pull its driver over. The driver didn’t stop and officers chased him until he lost control and crashed near the intersection of South 216th Street and Marine View Drive South.

The driver then got out of the car and tried to run away from the officers.

Officers and a K9 officer with the Federal Way Police Department chased the man down and arrested him.

The man is facing multiple warrants in addition to new charges regarding this incident.

There were no further details to provide regarding this incident.





