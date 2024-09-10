Making lemonade out of lemons: Police show up for Kent boy

KENT, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy selling lemonade in Kent was robbed of his earnings leading to a large show of support from officers.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old set up his lemonade stand in Kent hoping to earn some money.

According to Kent Police, after a few hours, the boy had earned $50 in sales, which he place in an empty container of Folgers coffee.

Not long after, two males, in ski masks, jumped out of a car and robbed him.

Police said that the suspect patted the boy down, turning his pockets inside out and taking the Folders can with the cash inside.

Kent Police believe the suspects were in a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday, Officer Burns of the Kent Police Department helped the victim set up a new lemonade stand in a different location and officers from Kent and Renton showed up to support the 12-year-old.

“As officers, we are afforded the opportunity to show up for people in such rich and rewarding ways. It’s a big part of what makes this job worth it,” Kent Police wrote in a Facebook post. “To those suspects, you won’t get away. We will find out who you are and you will be arrested.”





