Retired SPD deputy chief attempted to alter police report, OPA finds

The Office of Police Accountability (OPA) is recommending already-retired Seattle Police Department (SPD) Deputy Chief Eric Barden to be suspended after he asked a Pierce County deputy to alter a police report, a violation of SPD policy, according to DivestSPD.

OPA recommended a suspension ranging from 135 to 270 hours for Barden, who previously retired and pivoted to podcasting in December. The suspension would have cost $16,875-$33,750 in salary if he were still an active member of SPD.

Barden’s attempt to alter a police report

Two years ago, Barden called 911 to report that his ex-girlfriend violated a no-contact order after he saw his ex-girlfriend’s car pass his house. The car then parked up the road at a neighbor’s place. His ex-girlfriend was barred from being within 1,000 feet of him.

Less than a month before, on Christmas, his ex-girlfriend was arrested for malicious mischief after kicking in his front door. The ex-girlfriend later filed a criminal complaint against Barden, alleging he threw her down, but the complaint was dismissed after prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence.

But after contacting police, Barden had a change of heart, wishing she could avoid the mandatory arrest for protective order violations. He asked the responding Pierce County deputy to write in his report that she was outside the 1,000-foot barrier. The neighbor’s house where the ex-girlfriend parked was approximately 300 feet away.

The deputy later wrote in his report that it “surprised (him) greatly” because an officer of his stature “should know the mandatory DV arrest laws in this state that have been in existence for many years,” according to a disciplinary report released late last week.

The OPA called Barden’s behavior “unprofessional.”

