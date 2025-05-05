Police: High speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An 18-year-old riding his motorcycle died in a crash in Bellevue over the weekend.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at NE 8th Street and 116th Ave. NE.

Bellevue police learned that the motorcyclist was speeding on 116th Ave NE before he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

Fire crews tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

