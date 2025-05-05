Benson Boone to perform at Climate Pledge Arena this fall

SEATTLE — Grammy-nominated singer and Washington native Benson Boone will be performing at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle this fall.

Boone, from Monroe, announced his Fall 2025 American Heart arena tour Monday. It’ll follow the release of his upcoming album, American Heart, which goes public on June 20.

The tour will kick off on August 22 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The tour includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on October 5.

His song “Beautiful Things” was the #1 most-streamed song in the world last year. It’s surpassed nearly four billion streams since it was released.

Boone debuted a song, “Mystical Magical,” from his upcoming album at Coachella, where he also brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for a special performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

American Express is giving cardholders access to Amex Presale Tickets™ starting Wednesday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Then, a special fan presale for his upcoming tour goes live Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m..

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available here.

According to a news release, Boone is partnering with Google Maps to exclusively share his favorite local spots for fans to check out before or after the show, and help concert-goers find the best way to get to the venues he will be playing.

