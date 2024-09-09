Major cleanup phase commences at Wyckoff-Eagle Harbor Superfund site on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that the next cleanup phase of the Wyckoff-Eagle Harbor Superfund site on Bainbridge Island is set to begin.

On Friday, the EPA announced that $80 million in funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to cover the cost of cleanup for the next three years.

The site, located on the east side of Bainbridge Island, was a wood treatment facility that was closed in 1988 after an investigation found that the soil and groundwater were contaminated with creosote.

According to the EPA, creosote is an oily petroleum-based chemical used to treat wooden railroad ties, utility poles, and pier pilings, and it may cause cancer.

“Today we’re kicking off the next phase of our comprehensive cleanup effort at this site,” said EPA Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “And thanks to $80 million in funding from the Biden-Harris Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is accelerating this cleanup work. Once completed this project will expand public access and critical habitat for salmon and other marine species.”

“This project will return life and community and recreation to this corner of Bainbridge, and I’m proud of the partnership making it happen,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Once upon a time, Washington’s industries made great things at great cost to the land. We’ve turned the page since then. Our economy is cleaner, and no less prosperous for it.”

Areas impacted remain off-limit as the City of Bainbridge and the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District work to reopen the site to the public.

©2024 Cox Media Group