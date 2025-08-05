Lummi Nation Police Department gives update on officer shot 7 times

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — An officer with the Lummi Nation Police Department, who was shot seven times, is on the road to recovery, the department wrote on Facebook.

On July 28 around 1 a.m., a Lummi officer approached a car that was hood-first down a ravine.

The new video is a few seconds long and shows how quickly the incident unfolded.

On the body camera footage, the officer can be heard saying: “Hey, you okay? Hello?” while approaching the car.

The body cam then shows a man crawling out of the vehicle. When the officer sees his head pop out, he says: “Hey, come here,” in a coaxing tone.

Some words are muttered between the man and the officer.

In those few seconds, the person opened fire at the officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body-worn video shows what happened moments before a Lummi Tribal Officer was shot

The video cuts out after the first shot rings out, but according to court documents, the officer was shot and hit in the left ankle, thigh, and knee, right leg, abdomen, and a bullet grazed the back of his head.

His bulletpoof vest stopped a shot to his chest.

The officer has had at least two surgeries since the shooting.

A week later, the Lummi Nation PD wrote an update for the officer on Facebook:

"He is currently recovering well and making great progress. The officer and their family are incredibly grateful for the support received and continue to receive from the community," the department wrote.

Court documents say that the man accused of shooting is Jesus Penuelas-Agramon, is a convicted felon, wanted out of Colorado – who goes by several other names.

ALSO READ: DOCS: Lummi Tribal Police Officer shot seven times by felon using fake name

The investigation

About 20 minutes after the crash, another tribal officer pulled over a GMC Sierra pickup driving in the area. Inside were three people: Kevin Wittig, Valentina Arnold, and a man who identified himself as Kevn Javier Ogdea.

Court documents state that Ogdea was later identified as Penuelas-Agramon, who’d given the officer a fake name. Because the officer didn’t have a description of the suspect or vehicle – he let them go.

Detectives eventually identified Ogdea as Javier Pena-Flores, because they recognized him from another investigation.

Who is Pena-Flores? Documents state that’s one of Penuelas-Agramon’s fake names he uses that’s listed in his criminal history. They state he’d been living under that name to go undetected in Whatcom County.

Detectives were able to match a tattoo in one of his arrest photos, according to the documents, to one seen on the body camera footage from the officer.

Wittig and Arnold were contacted, and detectives asked them for an interview.

They said their friend had wrecked his truck, ended up at their house, and asked them for a ride.

The arrest

Detectives served a search warrant on a home on Latimore Road, where they believed Penuelas-Agramon was living. They didn’t find him – but they spoke with a relative who said he’d called looking for a ride.

Documents state they found Penuelas-Agramon at his girlfriend’s house in Ferndale and took him into custody.

Penuelas-Agramon’s past

Documents state that he’s a convicted felon , with a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking out of Colorado.

He also, according to the documents, was wanted for a parole violation by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A warrant issued in March states that he has violent tendencies.

©2025 Cox Media Group