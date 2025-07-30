DOCS: Lummi Tribal Police Officer shot seven times by felon using fake name

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Newly obtained court documents state that a Lummi Tribal Police Officer was shot seven times during a traffic stop on Tuesday and had to undergo two surgeries.

The documents also shared that the suspect, Jesus Penuelas-Agramon, is a convicted felon, wanted out of Colorado – who goes by several other names.

The shooting

Just before 1 a.m., the officer was following a white Ford Ranger on North Red River Road when it crashed into a ditch.

The officer went to check on the driver when, according to the documents, Penuelas-Agramon pulled out a handgun and shot at the officer, hitting him in the left ankle, thigh, and knee, right leg, abdomen, and grazing the back of his head.

His bulletproof vest stopped a shot to his chest.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says Penuelas-Agramon ran off and couldn’t be found.

About 20 minutes later, another tribal officer pulled over a GMC Sierra pickup driving in the area. Inside were three people: Kevin Wittig, Valentina Arnold, and a man who identified himself as Kevn Javier Ogdea. Court documents state that Ogdea was later identified as Penuelas-Agramon, who’d given the officer a fake name. Because the officer didn’t have a description of the suspect or vehicle – he let them go.

The investigation

Detectives eventually identified Ogdea as Javier Pena-Flores, because they recognized him from another investigation.

Who is Pena-Flores? Documents state that’s one of Penuelas-Agramon’s fake names he uses that’s listed in his criminal history. They state he’d been living under that name to go undetected in Whatcom County.

Detectives were able to match a tattoo in one of his arrest photos, according to the documents, to one seen on the body camera footage from the officer.

Wittig and Arnold were contacted, and detectives asked them for an interview.

They said their friend had wrecked his truck, ended up at their house, and asked them for a ride.

The arrest

Detectives served a search warrant on a home on Latimore Road, where they believed Penuelas-Agramon was living. They didn’t find him – but they spoke with a relative who said he’d called looking for a ride.

Documents state they found Penuelas-Agramon at his girlfriend’s house in Ferndale and took him into custody.

Penuelas-Agramon’s past

Documents state that he’s a convicted felon , with a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking out of Colorado.

He also, according to the documents, was wanted for a parole violation by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A warrant issued in March states that he has violent tendencies.

How is the officer?

The officer was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and underwent an 8-hour emergency surgery.

The court documents state he was then placed into a medically induced coma and had a second surgery the following day.

At last check, he is stable.

