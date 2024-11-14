Local military family out $100K after storage unit theft, despite precautions

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Every year, millions of Americans rely on storage units to keep their stuff safe. But thieves can be relentless. That’s what one military family found out following their recent move to Washington.

Initially, Trojan Storage in Marysville made Steven and Andrea Turk feel safe. There are security cameras on each floor and a key code is necessary to enter the building or elevators.

The Turks had a third-floor unit, in the middle of a row. A unit that last week, the Turks say thieves found a way to break into.

The thieves took off with guns, a guitar, clothing, and a safe. They also stole several personal items.

“They took his Texas A&M diploma, his books from all of his classes,” says Andrea. She says family heirlooms, fossils, and birth certificates were also taken. She estimates the loss to be more than $100,000.

The Turks say they filed a police report, stunned by what thieves managed to take. They tell KIRO 7 that only after the theft, did they realize the gaps in security cameras on their floor and the lack of financial compensation from the facility that vowed to keep their belongings safe.

“Every single regret that you can list in the book, I have about leaving my things here,” says Andrea.

Andrea tells KIRO 7 that their insurance with Trojan storage does cover theft but only up to $2,000.

KIRO 7 reached out to Trojan Storage to ask about their security measures and insurance policy but did not receive a response. Managers at the Marysville facility deferred to the company’s customer service email for questions.

Currently, the Turks are living in their van. They planned to rent the unit until they found a home to settle down. Now, they’re left searching for accountability - and their stuff.

“The things that run through your head,” says Steven. “Did I do something wrong to deserve this?”

