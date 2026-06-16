Local medics and physicians to be stationed at Seattle World Cup games for potential emergencies

SEATTLE — Local medics and physicians are ready to respond to any emergency out on the field during Seattle’s FIFA World Cup games.

UW Medicine, Seattle Fire, and King County Medic One will all be out at Seattle Stadium to respond to potential emergencies during the competition.

“It’s important to have an emergency physician there because unfortunately in sports, occasionally there are more kinds of catastrophic injuries or illnesses such as a cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Steve Mitchell, an emergency medicine specialist at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

While visiting nations bring their own medical staff, they often rely on local expertise to navigate healthcare needs and to manage catastrophic situations, UW Medicine said in a press release.

Seattle-based medics have run through several real-time scenario drills, so they’re ready for the real thing, should it happen.

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