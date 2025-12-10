Live near the Puyallup River? You’re advised to evacuate ahead of more flooding.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department is strongly advising that anyone who lives near the Puyallup River should evacuate. It’s continuing to rise today and they expect flood conditions to worsen as the hours pass.
The following roads are closed:
- North Levee Road – under the N Meridian Ave bridge
- 4th Street Northeast – under the N Meridian Ave bridge
- 11th Street Northwest – north of River Road
The Riverwalk Trail is still closed until further notice. With Public Works crews, we are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the City.
Police are working closely with the public works crews to monitor conditions throughout the city.
The emergency management division has set up a call center for anyone with questions. Call (253) 864-4170.
People in parts of Orting have also been asked to evacuate because of rising river levels.
Level 3 - GO NOW
According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.
LEVEL 2 - BE SET
People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:
Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course
South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East
- 188th Street East
- 184th Street East
- 176th Street East
- 168th Street East
- Off Pioneer Way East
- 177th Street East
- Patterson Road East
KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington. It’s bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding.
