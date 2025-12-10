Live near the Puyallup River? You’re advised to evacuate ahead of more flooding.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department is strongly advising that anyone who lives near the Puyallup River should evacuate. It’s continuing to rise today and they expect flood conditions to worsen as the hours pass.

The following roads are closed:

North Levee Road – under the N Meridian Ave bridge

4th Street Northeast – under the N Meridian Ave bridge

11th Street Northwest – north of River Road

The Riverwalk Trail is still closed until further notice. With Public Works crews, we are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the City.

Police are working closely with the public works crews to monitor conditions throughout the city.

The emergency management division has set up a call center for anyone with questions. Call (253) 864-4170.

People in parts of Orting have also been asked to evacuate because of rising river levels.

Level 3 - GO NOW

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.

LEVEL 2 - BE SET

People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:

Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course

South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East

188th Street East

184th Street East

176th Street East

168th Street East

Off Pioneer Way East

177th Street East

Patterson Road East

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington. It’s bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding.

©2025 Cox Media Group