L&I: Construction company used crane to lift workers after elevator breaks down

Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) cited and fined Lane Construction Corporation in July for workers riding a crane lift to get in and out of a 95-foot vertical shaft at a construction site for the Seattle Public Utilities’ Ship Canal Water Quality Project, L&I said in a news release sent Wednesday.

The Seattle construction company is facing more than $150,000 in fines for knowingly putting workers at serious risk of injury or death, said L&I.

L&I said, workers told inspectors the construction elevator that was supposed to take them in and out of the shaft but broke down in January. Rather than repairing the elevator, Lane Construction management decided to provide employee access to the tunnel by using a large crane at the work location.

Inspectors also determined Lane Construction did not follow relevant safety requirements, including the minimum 20-foot clearance distance from power lines while hoisting the workers.

“The rule allows lifting workers only if no other method is available or safer,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “That was not the case here. There was an elevator on site that should have been repaired. We hope this will compel Lane to put worker safety above cutting corners to save time and money,” he said.

Lane Construction was cited with two willful serious and two serious violations totaling $155,300 in the latest case.

The company is appealing the fines, said L&I.

