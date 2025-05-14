Book flights now for winter travel, experts say

SEATTLE — Believe it or not, travel experts say it’s time to think about booking your winter holiday flights.

They tell us the rule is to always book “a holiday before.”

KIRO 7 also wanted to know if purchasing tickets on certain days of the week provides cheaper prices.

Travel Expert Katy Nastro at “Going” tells us that this is a myth.

“It used to be you could book Tuesday at 2 p.m., maybe for a deal. That might’ve been true decades ago, but not now,” Nastro said.

Instead, she said playing the long game is key.

“You want to get in the habit of booking airfare between 3 to 7 months out,” Nastro said. “For international, it’s a wider window between 4 to 10 months out.”

Simply put, start eyeing those winter flights now.

“If you’re looking to book in peak season, book in the opposite season,” Nastro said.

Most people we spoke to don’t seem to follow that holiday travel rule.

“We normally do it a month, maybe two weeks,” traveler Neil Riddle said.

“I’ll buy them like a month before leaving or something like that,” traveler Sam Harris said.

Nastro told us that flying on odd days shaves off a few bucks, too.

“If you can target flying on Tuesday, Wednesday, or even Saturday, we see on average 10 to 20% or more cheaper fares,” Nastro said.

Nastro tells us that keeping an eye on your flight prices with alerts will make sure you get the best deal.

She says booking the main economy option, which is a tad more expensive than basic, is also a good idea that way you can adjust the flight as needed.

