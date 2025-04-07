Lawmakers advance bill to raise price of Discover Pass

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would raise the price of the Discover Pass is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Thursday, lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 5390.

It passed into law, this would be the first time in 14 years that the price would increase.

The Discover Pass grants the holder unlimited access to over 100 state parks and other recreation sites.

The current cost is $30 annually.

SB 5390 would raise the price by 50% to $45.

Last week, the bill cleared the House Appropriations Committee on a 19-12 vote.

Day passes would remain $10 under the version of the bill that cleared the committee.

Revenue generated from Discover Passes helps keep the state’s outdoor recreation sites open.

If passed into law, SB 5390 would take effect 90 days after the session adjourns on April 27.





