Lakewood parents charged with murder of 2-month-old boy

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two Lakewood parents are accused of causing serious injuries to their two-month-old baby boy, ultimately killing him.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Mark Anthony Labaco Clamor and 19-year-old Alyssa Jade Vanderbeck with murder.

According to court documents, the pair called 911 on March 4 to report that the baby wasn’t breathing.

The child was taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he died about five days later.

According to the court documents, the child had significant brain hemorrhaging, and doctors believe the child had been shaken. They also discovered that the child had extensive retinal hemorrhages and possible rib fractures.

“Based on the review of the available medical evidence, this presentation is consistent with abusive head trauma,” the physician’s assessment said.

One Lakewood police officer described the parents’ demeanor as “unusual, considering the gravity of the suspected offense and the condition their child was in,” the court document stated.

During an interview with investigators, documents state that Clamor reported that he fed the baby twice, and he became fussy, so he picked him up and rocked him in a forward and backward “jerking motion” that he demonstrated.

He said, according to the documents, that he saw the child’s head “jerk back pretty hard” before trying to catch the baby’s head and pull the infant to his chest. He also later stated that he knew that he had jerked the child in a manner that he realized was rough, according to the documents.

Vanderbeck told investigators she’d been napping at the time. She said after she awoke and showered, the baby started making ‘grunting noises’ and she thought it may be gassy or constipated. Documents state she recorded a video and started reaching out to friends and family for advice.

She told investigators that she thought her child might have had a seizure and said that he seemed “distraught” with his eyes open, but he was unresponsive. She also reported that it took them 30 -60 minutes before they called 911.

Clamor and Vanderbeck were in court Thursday for their arraignment.

Bail was set at $1 million each, and the judge ordered that they cannot contact one another.

