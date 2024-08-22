Lacey police search for car and suspects in strong-arm robbery

LACEY, Wash. — Officers with the Lacey Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding a strong-arm robbery to come forward.

Lacey police shared pictures of the car involved in the robbery, a gray 2024 Volkswagen Atlas with unreadable plates.

The robbery happened on Sunday, August 18 around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Costco in Lacey. According to Lacey PD, three suspects initially approached an unidentified victim, offering them jewelry. They then reportedly grabbed the victim and forcefully removed a thick gold chain from their neck.

Lacey PD asks anyone who may recognize the car or have additional information to call (360) 704-2740 and reference case 2024-04308.

🚨Do you recognize this vehicle? Does this description sound familiar? 🚨We need your help, Lacey! On 8/18/24 at 1352... Posted by Lacey Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2024

