North Bend man accused of distributing child sex abuse material

A North Bend man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of minors, following a tip from a national task force, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

The arrest came after the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force alerted local authorities to suspected illegal activity involving child exploitation.

A Snoqualmie Police Department detective, with support from the King County Sheriff’s Office Special Assault Unit, obtained and executed multiple search warrants for the suspect’s home and electronic devices.

Investigators say the man admitted to the crimes during questioning.

He was booked into the King County Jail on two first-degree charges related to child sexual exploitation.

His name will be added to this story once charges are filed.

“This case underscores the importance of our partnerships with regional and federal task forces in identifying and removing child predators from our community,” said Snoqualmie Interim Police Chief Gary Horejsi. “We commend our detective for the dedication and extensive work it took to bring this individual to justice.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and the Snoqualmie Police Department encourages anyone with information about child exploitation to contact local authorities or report online at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tipline at www.cybertipline.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group