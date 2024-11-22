Kirkland cat rescue creatively reopened in storm aftermath

KIRKLAND, Wash. — An animal rescue in Kirkland didn’t let Tuesday’s bomb cyclone get in the way of helping cats find their forever homes.

MEOW Cat Rescue soft reopened Thursday after installing some battery-charged lights, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Staff says they were able to honor some previously scheduled appointments and adopt out six cats to their new families.

About two hours after posting about their creative workaround, the rescue updated the public that they got their power back.





©2024 Cox Media Group