King County Metro announces addition of more than 900 weekly bus trips, improved 2 Line connections

SEATTLE — King County Metro has announced new bus services and improved routes to better connect riders with light rail stations on the 2 Line and throughout Seattle. Starting August 30, Metro says there will be more frequent access both on the Eastside and in Seattle.

“We’re delivering what riders and residents asked for: more frequent bus service, better evening and weekend options, and improved connections to Sound Transit 2 Line stations on the Eastside,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “With 900 more trips per week across Metro’s system, regional travel options keep improving.”

Metro General Manager Michelle Allison added, “You’ll be seeing more Metro bus service, meeting the needs of riders and providing new, faster connections every day, all day. Some of these upgrades are laying the groundwork for the further expansion of the 2 Line coming next year and we invite everyone to explore the new places you’ll be able to go on transit.”

Here are the highlights of the Aug. 30 service updates, provided by King County Metro:

New bus routes:

Route 203: Connecting Issaquah Highlands, North Issaquah, Issaquah Transit Center, Newport Way, Factoria, and the 2 Line at South Bellevue Station.

Route 222: Connecting Overlake, Idylwood, downtown Redmond, Education Hill and Cottage Lake, and the 2 Line at Downtown Redmond and Redmond Technology Stations.

Route 223: Connecting Eastgate, Lake Hills, Overlake, and 2 Line service at Downtown Redmond Station, with more frequent 20-minute weekday service.

Route 256: Direct peak-only service connecting Woodinville, Brickyard Park & Ride, Totem Lake, Kingsgate Park & Ride, Yarrow Point Freeway Station, Evergreen Point Freeway Station, South Lake Union, and downtown Seattle.

More frequent buses on weekdays:

DART Route 224 between Duvall and Redmond will improve to service every 60 minutes.

Route 226 in Bellevue will provide peak service every 20 minutes, connecting Downtown Bellevue, Lake Hills, Bellevue College, Eastgate, and the 2 Line at South Bellevue Station.

Route 240 will improve to service every 20 minutes during peak and midday times on a revised pathway connecting Downtown Bellevue to the South Bellevue Station, Factoria, Newcastle, and Renton.

DART Route 249 will improve to service every 30 minutes on weekdays with hourly service added from 7 to 9 p.m., connecting Redmond Technology Station, Overlake, downtown Bellevue, and South Bellevue Station.

More frequent Route 106 service in Seattle:

The voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure (STM) is funding 30 new bus trips per week in early mornings and midday on Route 106, which connects Chinatown-International District in Seattle to Mount Baker, Rainier Beach, Skyway, and Renton. Buses will now arrive every 15 minutes, instead of every 20-30.

