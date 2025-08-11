King County Deputies pull body from Duwamish River

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says that it recovered a body from the Duwamish River on Sunday.

Deputies say they received a call from a person that was paddleboarding on the Duwamish River near the Duwamish Yacht Club at around 5:25 p.m.

The person said that the thought they saw a dead body in the river.

When deputies and medics arrived they confirmed that the person was dead and allowed the KCSO Marine Unit.

KCSO is working with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to idenfity the person and how they died.

