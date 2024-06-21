King County deputies looking for hit and run driver who nearly killed a woman Sunday

KENT, Wash. — A Kent woman suffers from lifechanging injuries after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

King County Sheriff’s deputies say Yin May, 64, was on the crosswalk at SE 200th St at 148th Ave SE around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

KIRO 7 spoke with May from her hospital bed on Thursday, while recovering from a broken pelvis, femur, deep cuts and a brain bleed.

Hit and Run victim Yin May

“She says she’s never thought this will happen to her. Never would have imagined,” said May, who was translated by her daughter, Kristy Phyu.

Phyu told us she and her family didn’t know what happened to her mom for hours.

At around 2 p.m., she got a call from her aunt.

“She said ‘I don’t know, I haven’t seen her since 7 in the morning and that’s when we started getting panicked. Like oh my gosh where did she go,” Phyu explained.

Phyu filed a missing persons report, but after 10 hours she got a phone call from Harborview Medical Center.

She said her mom’s usual morning walk took a turn for the worse.

“She is a very active person, she likes to do a lot of walking in the morning but unfortunately I think going forward, she’s not going to be able to do that for a long time,” Phyu explained.

May says she saw a white Escalade speeding towards her before she was struck. Next thing she knew, she said she was waking up to medics.

“Thinking ‘Oh my gosh, why was I laying on the side of the road? Did I just get heart attack? Or did I just fall?’” said May.

Phyu says her mother was struck on the right side of her body.

May says her life won’t ever be the same and urges drivers to stay vigilant. Her daughter translated her message to drivers.

“All she wanted to say is, um, to whoever is driving in the future. Please be careful. Um, look around. Um, do not just run off. Um, she doesn’t wish this to happen to anybody,” said Phyu.

Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a white/cream in color 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade missing a front plate, has six spoke chrome rims, chrome running boards, and roof rack.

Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle 1

Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle 2

If you can identify this vehicle, you are asked to email KCSO.MarrUnitTips@kingcounty.gov.

