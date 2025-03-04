King County Council approves transit safety task force

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a countywide “Transit Safety Task Force.”

The group of county leaders, bus drivers, and transit leaders would help decide on new safety measures for King County Metro buses.

The proposal – and approval – follows a series of violent months on or near metro buses.

In February, two people were shot on board a Metro bus in Tukwila.

In December, bus driver Shawn Yim was stabbed to death by a passenger during a fight in Seattle’s University District.

“Transit is one of the most important services we provide as a county, and an effective transit system – one that meets our mobility, equity, economic, and environmental goals – must inherently be a safe system,” said Councilmember Claudia Balducci. “People must feel safe working and riding on our system if we are to meet these goals. With this motion, we are recommitting ourselves to building a foundation of safety and ensuring that every Metro employee and transit rider can safely reach their destinations.”

ATU Local 587, the union representing drivers, will announce details of the specific membership and first meeting date for the task force at a later date.





