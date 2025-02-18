Two shot on-board Metro bus in Southcenter, police search for suspects

Officers with the Tukwila Police Department and deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting on board a King County Metro Bus in Southcenter Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at Southcenter Boulevard and 42nd Avenue South.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, at least two people were shot.

One passenger suffered a life-threatening chest injury and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Another passenger suffered a leg injury and was transported to another hospital.

Deputies said they are looking for three possible suspects.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.









