Kent dog accidentally turns on stove, fills home with gas

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are warning homeowners to buy dog-proof stove knobs after a local pup filled an entire home with natural gas.

“It’s a safety issue that most of us haven’t seen before. A little bit of googling later and it turns out this actually happens more than we knew,” said a spokesperson.

Police said that a particularly well-behaved elderly dog was recently left home alone for the day while its owners were out of the house.

When the dog’s parents returned home after a few hours, the house had been completely filled with natural gas.

Officials said the dog was likely smelling residual food left on the stove when it bumped the stove knob, causing gas to pour out of the burner.

One of the homeowners even noticed the clicking when he walked in and immediately knew what the sound was.

“If you have a dog that has any chance to reach those knobs and loves their snacks, (or curious toddlers) consider getting child-proof knobs for your gas stove,” said a spokesperson. “Holidays mean excited pets and children visiting your homes. It’s a good time to buy these gadgets that are not too expensive.”

The image attached to this article is a recreation of events by Kent police. KIRO 7 has no interest in framing this loveable animal that has done no wrong.









©2023 Cox Media Group