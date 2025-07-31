Kent police make arrest after shootout in pub parking lot

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department says that an argument at a pub in the early morning ended in a shooting.

Police responded to a 911 call at Inn Between Pub located in Kent on Thursday at 2:14 a.m.

They were told that a suspect was trying to leave in a black SUV.

When they arrived, they stopped the SVU in the parking lot.

According to police, the 63-year-old driver from Federal Way didn’t want to cooperate with them.

Police say they confirmed that the man was armed after he was seen placing a handgun on the top of the SUV.

He was eventually arrested for obstruction.

Police located an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds who was dropped off at Valley Medical Center in Renton.

The 18-year-old told police that he was shot in Tacoma but wouldn’t give any details on what happened.

The officer continued to investigate the shooting at the pub.

Witnesses said that the suspect and the victim got into an argument before the shooting.

After looking at surveillance footage, officers found that the 18-year-old and a group of other men surrounded the 63-year-old in the pub parking lot.

They shoved the victim and tried to take his necklace.

He began to shoot at the 18-year-old, hitting them in the leg and causing the group to run away.

The 18-year-old returned and began shooting at the older man.

Police placed the 18-year-old man under arrest for first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.

No one else was injured, according to police.

Kent PD says they are still investigating the shooting and will determine if they will there will be additional charges.

They are asking if you have witnessed the shooting and haven’t been interviewed to call their tip line at 253-856-5808, or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

