Kent police investigating after man killed in accident involving 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — Detectives with the Kent Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in an accident that involved two different cars Saturday night.

According to a post on Facebook from the Kent Police Department, the incident happened just before 10:30 Saturday night when multiple patrol officers and paramedics responded to the 26600 block of Pacific Highway South regarding a deadly accident involving one person and two cars.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 61-year-old man lying dead in the street. The man was reportedly from Des Moines, Washington.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car traveling northbound, causing him to fall on the street. Shortly after he fell, a second car traveling northbound struck him. The man died at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. “It does not appear that driver intoxication was a contributing factor,” police said.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation. They are collecting evidence and statements to determine the circumstances that led up to the accident, police said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy soon. The name of the victim was not released as of Saturday morning.





