One hurt, suspect on the run after shooting in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was seriously injured after being shot in the leg in downtown Seattle overnight.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers first responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

At around 2:40 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) warned drivers that police activity was blocking streets around Pike Street, 2nd Avenue, and 3rd Avenue, asking anyone in the area to seek alternate routes and use caution.

Arriving officers reportedly found a man who had been shot in his left leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police confirmed.

SPD reports that the suspect ran off west down Pike Street and then north through an alley, but despite searching the area, officers did not find them.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be investigating.

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