Kent police arrest two more suspects in murder of 13-year-old boy

Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the July 16 shooting of 13-year-old Matthiew Stavkovy at Turnkey Park, according to the Kent Police Department.

Despite efforts to save him, Stavkovy succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

Following the arrest of an 18-year-old man on July 22, Kent detectives, in coordination with Valley SWAT, continued their investigation.

The detectives identified two more suspects, ages 19 and 16, who were arrested Thursday at a Covington residence around 4 p.m.

The suspects were arrested without incident and taken into custody for booking.

Kent Police Chief Padilla expressed his condolences to the Stavkovy family, acknowledging the community’s loss.

He emphasized the department’s commitment to bringing all responsible parties to justice, praising the dedication of Kent’s officers and detectives.

